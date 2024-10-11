© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9:25 | A new book explores empowerment of the far-right in Shasta County, California

By Roman Battaglia
Published October 11, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT

"Chaos Comes Calling: The Battle Against the Far-Right takeover of Small-Town America," investigates the empowerment of the far-right over the past few years, stoked by the former Trump presidency and the Covid-19 pandemic.

The book tells a parallel stories of two communities, Shasta County, California and Sequim, Washington, where toxic alliances of QAnoners, anti-vaxxers, Christian nationalists, militia supporters and other denizens of the far-right have worked to take control of the levers of power.

Author Sasha Abramsky joins the Exchange in an interview by JPR news reporter, Roman Battaglia.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
Roman Battaglia
Roman Battaglia is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio. After graduating from Oregon State University, Roman came to JPR as part of the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism in 2019. He then joined Delaware Public Media as a Report For America fellow before returning to the JPR newsroom.
See stories by Roman Battaglia