Mon 9:25 | A new book explores empowerment of the far-right in Shasta County, California

"Chaos Comes Calling: The Battle Against the Far-Right takeover of Small-Town America," investigates the empowerment of the far-right over the past few years, stoked by the former Trump presidency and the Covid-19 pandemic.

The book tells a parallel stories of two communities, Shasta County, California and Sequim, Washington, where toxic alliances of QAnoners, anti-vaxxers, Christian nationalists, militia supporters and other denizens of the far-right have worked to take control of the levers of power.

Author Sasha Abramsky joins the Exchange in an interview by JPR news reporter, Roman Battaglia.