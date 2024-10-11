© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Environment, Energy and Transportation
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9:09 | California is investing in Internet access in rural communities

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published October 11, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT
Illustration by Miguel Gutierrez Jr.
CalMatters; iStock
Illustration by Miguel Gutierrez Jr.

Internet access is becoming more and more crucial with each passing year. Yet many communities in rural regions of northern California remain underserved, with poor access to broadband Internet.

The California Public Utilities Commission is on a mission to change that. They recently awarded $174.4 million to support broadband infrastructure in Del Norte, El Dorado, Humboldt, Santa Clara, and Siskiyou counties, along with grants to the Tolowa Dee-ni’ Nation, Karuk Tribe, and Yurok Telecommunications Corporation.

CPUC Executive Director, Rachel Peterson, joins the Exchange to discuss.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning print journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a multimedia certificate from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, she is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
