Mon 9:09 | California is investing in Internet access in rural communities

Internet access is becoming more and more crucial with each passing year. Yet many communities in rural regions of northern California remain underserved, with poor access to broadband Internet.

The California Public Utilities Commission is on a mission to change that. They recently awarded $174.4 million to support broadband infrastructure in Del Norte, El Dorado, Humboldt, Santa Clara, and Siskiyou counties, along with grants to the Tolowa Dee-ni’ Nation, Karuk Tribe, and Yurok Telecommunications Corporation.

CPUC Executive Director, Rachel Peterson, joins the Exchange to discuss.