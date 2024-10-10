Interview with two playwrights featured in the Ashland New Plays Festival

Two of the four playwrights featured during the annual Ashland New Plays Festival at Southern Oregon University October 16-20 are Novid Parsi and Keiko Green. They join host, Vanessa Finney, on The Creative Way.

Founded in 1992 and managed by a volunteer board of directors, Ashland New Plays Festival is a nonprofit theatre that encourages playwrights in the creation of new works through public readings. It also offers an educational forum to the community through discussions and workshops.

ANPF’s flagship Fall Festival is an international playwright competition that culminates in the reading of four new plays chosen by a team of volunteer readers from hundreds of submissions. This unique and much-loved event features professional actors from Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Southern Oregon University’s Theatre Department, the local community, and regional theatre hot spots. The reading performances, and the talkbacks that follow, are a rich theatrical experience for audiences.