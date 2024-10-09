Thur 9:40 | Youth learn to host their own radio show

Youth (ages 12-17yrs) from the Boys and Girls Club of the North Valley will receive training from KZFR (90.1 FM) to learn how to create and host their own community radio show.

As an educational organization, KZFR offers comprehensive training in the historical, legal, and technical aspects of non-commercial radio broadcasting to the northern California community.

Grant Parks, general manager of KZFR, joins the Exchange along with Kaitlyn Cole and Semaj Owens, students at Chico High School who are participating in the program.