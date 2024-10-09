© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Education
The Jefferson Exchange

Thur 9:40 | Youth learn to host their own radio show

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published October 9, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT
KZFR is training students to run their own radio program.
KZFR 90.1 FM
/
KZFR
KZFR is training students to run their own radio program.

Youth (ages 12-17yrs) from the Boys and Girls Club of the North Valley will receive training from KZFR (90.1 FM) to learn how to create and host their own community radio show.

As an educational organization, KZFR offers comprehensive training in the historical, legal, and technical aspects of non-commercial radio broadcasting to the northern California community.

Grant Parks, general manager of KZFR, joins the Exchange along with Kaitlyn Cole and Semaj Owens, students at Chico High School who are participating in the program.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning print journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a multimedia certificate from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, she is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
See stories by Natalie Golay