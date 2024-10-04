© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Housing
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9:25 AM | The interconnection between people, pets and social justice

By Geoffrey Riley
Published October 4, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT
WBUR
/
WBUR radio

Geoffrey Riley visits with Carol Mithers, author of "Rethinking Rescue: Dog Lady and the Story of America's Forgotten People and Pets."

Mithers unites the causes of animal welfare and social justice, moving between the story of L.A.'s Lori Weise, known as the "Dog Lady," (she's spent decades caring for people in poverty and the animals that love them) and the larger U.S. rescue movement.

Author Carol Mithers examines the consequences of bias within this overwhelmingly white movement, where an overemphasis on placing animals in affluent homes disregards pet owners in poverty. Weise’s innovative and ultimately triumphant efforts reveal a better way.

Geoffrey Riley
Geoffrey Riley is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism and has hosted the Jefferson Exchange on JPR since 2009. He's been a broadcaster in the Rogue Valley for more than 35 years, working in both television and radio.
See stories by Geoffrey Riley