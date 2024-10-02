How do autocratic leaders amass and retain power?

Authors Bruce Bueno de Mesquita and Alistair Smith provide a window into the world of dictatorship in their book, "The Dictator's Handbook: Why Bad Behavior is Almost Always Good Politics."

Alistair Smith joins Geoffrey Riley for a deep dive into how powerful people gain and retain political power ... and how the people can get it back.

From the "perils of meritocracy" to "stealing from the poor and giving to the rich," The Dictator's Handbook" offers deep insights, albeit cynical at times, into the process of how strongmen move toward autocratic rule and how the citizenry can "fix democracy" and regain the power of the people.