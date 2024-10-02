© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government
The Jefferson Exchange

How do autocratic leaders amass and retain power?

By Geoffrey Riley
Published October 2, 2024 at 12:04 PM PDT
Hatchette Book Group
/
Hatchette Book Group

Authors Bruce Bueno de Mesquita and Alistair Smith provide a window into the world of dictatorship in their book, "The Dictator's Handbook: Why Bad Behavior is Almost Always Good Politics."

Alistair Smith joins Geoffrey Riley for a deep dive into how powerful people gain and retain political power ... and how the people can get it back.

From the "perils of meritocracy" to "stealing from the poor and giving to the rich," The Dictator's Handbook" offers deep insights, albeit cynical at times, into the process of how strongmen move toward autocratic rule and how the citizenry can "fix democracy" and regain the power of the people.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange Appfeed
Stay Connected
Geoffrey Riley
Geoffrey Riley is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism and has hosted the Jefferson Exchange on JPR since 2009. He's been a broadcaster in the Rogue Valley for more than 35 years, working in both television and radio.
See stories by Geoffrey Riley