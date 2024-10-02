© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Music, Arts & Culture
The Jefferson Exchange

OSF welcomes a new executive director

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published October 2, 2024 at 11:01 AM PDT
Gabriella Calicchio
American Theater
/
American Theater
Gabriella Calicchio

The Oregon Shakespeare Festival (OSF) announced the appointment of Gabriella Calicchio as its new Executive Director on Sep. 17. Calicchio's career spans more than 25 years in the arts.

OSF will launch its 90th Anniversary Season next year under Calicchio's leadership. Her appointment is the result of a national search led by Arts Consulting Group (ACG), in partnership with a Search Committee comprised of OSF board members and executive staff.

Calicchio will officially begin her tenure as OSF’s fifth Executive Director in November. She joins the exchange to talk about her new role and vision for the direction of the OSF.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning print journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a multimedia certificate from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, she is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
