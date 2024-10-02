OSF welcomes a new executive director

The Oregon Shakespeare Festival (OSF) announced the appointment of Gabriella Calicchio as its new Executive Director on Sep. 17. Calicchio's career spans more than 25 years in the arts.

OSF will launch its 90th Anniversary Season next year under Calicchio's leadership. Her appointment is the result of a national search led by Arts Consulting Group (ACG), in partnership with a Search Committee comprised of OSF board members and executive staff.

Calicchio will officially begin her tenure as OSF’s fifth Executive Director in November. She joins the exchange to talk about her new role and vision for the direction of the OSF.