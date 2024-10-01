© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Elections
The Jefferson Exchange

Vera California opposes California's Proposition 36

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published October 1, 2024 at 11:42 AM PDT
Claire Simonich, Associate Director of the Vera California Institute joins the Exchange to talk about why the institute, and other groups working for equity and justice, opposes California's Proposition 36.

According to California's Legislative Analyst's Office: Proposition 36 makes several key changes to the law (Prop 47 passed in 2014) related to punishments for theft and drug crimes. First, it increases punishment for some of these crimes. Second, it creates a new treatment-focused court process for some drug possession crimes. Third, it requires courts to warn people convicted of selling or providing illegal drugs to others that they can be charged with murder if they keep doing so and someone dies.

But a recent poll shows that Californians strongly favor Prop 36 by nearly 58%.

