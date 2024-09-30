© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Education
The Jefferson Exchange

Tues 9 AM | RCC is growing; so is its need for more budget support

By Milt Radford,
Natalie Golay
Published September 30, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT
Rogue Community College in downtown Medford
RCC
Rogue Community College in downtown Medford

Rogue Community College (RCC) is experiencing a surge in student enrollment, reporting a nearly 19 percent increase in fulltime enrollment from the fall of 2023 to the fall of 2024. At the same time, RCC is seeking support from the residents of Jackson and Josephine counties for a $60M bond measure to support its growth.

County residents would be taxed at .13 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. If successful, the bond would bring a new automotive program to RCC's White City campus, new diesel technology and emergency medical technician programs to its Grants Pass campus, plus improvements to classrooms across the two counties it serves.

RCC President Randy Weber joins the Exchange to discuss.

