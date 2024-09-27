Mon 9 AM | Ashland CERT seeks new recruits for disaster training
Mike Connolly joins the Exchange to discuss Ashland's recruiting efforts for its Community Emergency Response Team (CERT).
An upcoming training in October opens a door of opportunity for new volunteers to join CERT and receive training by Ashland Fire & Rescue to assist first responders during fires, floods and earthquakes. CERT training provides vitals skills that people can learn to help themselves and their neighbors in times of trouble or in the event of a natural disaster.