Disasters and Accidents
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | Ashland CERT seeks new recruits for disaster training

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published September 27, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT
A statue on the left side of the photo features drinking fountains at the bottom, and a pioneer-era man on top looking into the distance. On the right side is a small booth painted mustard and blue. Lettering on the awnings of the booth say "information"
The Ashland Plaza, including the information booth and the Pioneer Mike statue
/
Roman Battaglia
A statue on the left side of the photo features drinking fountains at the bottom, and a pioneer-era man on top looking into the distance. On the right side is a small booth painted mustard and blue. Lettering on the awnings of the booth say "information"

Mike Connolly joins the Exchange to discuss Ashland's recruiting efforts for its Community Emergency Response Team (CERT).

An upcoming training in October opens a door of opportunity for new volunteers to join CERT and receive training by Ashland Fire & Rescue to assist first responders during fires, floods and earthquakes. CERT training provides vitals skills that people can learn to help themselves and their neighbors in times of trouble or in the event of a natural disaster.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning print journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a multimedia certificate from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, she is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
