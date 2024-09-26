© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Outdoors, Leisure and Sports
The Jefferson Exchange

Step. Think. Repeat. 80-year-old Diana Coogle's 800-mile-long project

By Vanessa Finney
Published September 26, 2024 at 12:08 PM PDT
Diana Coogle takes a hike
Cheryl Bruner
/
Diana Coogle
Diana Coogle on the Upper Rogue River Trail

Longtime listeners of Jefferson Public Radio might be familiar with the voice of Diana Coogle. Starting in the 1980s, she aired commentaries about life living off the grid in the Siskiyou Mountains, raising a son in a home she built herself.

The 21st century has been fruitful for her, too. In her 60s, she earned her PhD at the University of Oregon. And when she turned 79, she decided to walk 800 miles in the year leading up to her 80th birthday.

Vanessa Finney
Vanessa Finney hosts All Things Considered on JPR and produces two segments for The Jefferson Exchange: My Better Half and The Creative Way.
