Step. Think. Repeat. 80-year-old Diana Coogle's 800-mile-long project

Longtime listeners of Jefferson Public Radio might be familiar with the voice of Diana Coogle. Starting in the 1980s, she aired commentaries about life living off the grid in the Siskiyou Mountains, raising a son in a home she built herself.

The 21st century has been fruitful for her, too. In her 60s, she earned her PhD at the University of Oregon. And when she turned 79, she decided to walk 800 miles in the year leading up to her 80th birthday.