© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
The Jefferson Exchange

My son said he wasn't being taught to read at school; I didn't believe him

By Charlie Zimmermann
Published September 26, 2024 at 12:23 PM PDT
Irene Daria, author of "I Didn't Believe Him"
Irene Daria
/
Cyrus Webb Books
Irene Daria, author of "I Didn't Believe Him"

For decades, elementary schools all across the United States have been employing a flawed method of reading instruction known as balanced literacy. This method essentially teaches children to guess at words using context clues rather than sound them out with systematic phonics.

Irene Daria knows the ineffectiveness of this method first-hand. While she is currently a developmental psychologist who specializes in teaching children to read, she was once the parent of a child who did not learn to read in school. Her new book, "I Didn't Believe Him," traces her son, Eric's, journey through kindergarten and first grade as a representation of the thousands of children who failed to learn to read in school.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange Appfeed
Stay Connected
Charlie Zimmermann
Charlie Zimmermann is the Assistant Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. They plan themed weeks of programming, host occasional segments, produce podcasts, and keep everything running smoothly in “JX-land”.
See stories by Charlie Zimmermann