Weds 9 AM | Laying cables is major step in OSU wave energy project

The power of the ocean, above and below the water, can be harnessed to create electric power. So far much of the attention is focused on generating electricity from ocean winds. But ocean waves may also have potential to generate electricity. And Oregon State University's work in this realm is taking a big step forward.

The PacWave South wave energy test site is in the process of running cables from land near Newport, Oregon to sites offshore. We learn more about the cable-laying, and what comes after, in a visit with Burke Hales, Chief Scientist at PWS and Oregon State University professor.