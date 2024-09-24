© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Environment, Energy and Transportation
The Jefferson Exchange

Weds 9 AM | Laying cables is major step in OSU wave energy project

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published September 24, 2024 at 11:33 AM PDT
This type of wave-energy device is moored in the open ocean, where it is submerged. Units like this from CalWave will be used in a project off the coast of Oregon that will provide power to the grid.
Courtesy of CalWave
This type of wave-energy device is moored in the open ocean, where it is submerged. Units like this from CalWave will be used in a project off the coast of Oregon that will provide power to the grid.

The power of the ocean, above and below the water, can be harnessed to create electric power. So far much of the attention is focused on generating electricity from ocean winds. But ocean waves may also have potential to generate electricity. And Oregon State University's work in this realm is taking a big step forward.

The PacWave South wave energy test site is in the process of running cables from land near Newport, Oregon to sites offshore. We learn more about the cable-laying, and what comes after, in a visit with Burke Hales, Chief Scientist at PWS and Oregon State University professor.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning print journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a multimedia certificate from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, she is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
