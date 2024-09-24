© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Environment, Energy and Transportation
The Jefferson Exchange

Weds 9:40 | Ducks Unlimited opens a new duck hospital

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published September 24, 2024 at 11:50 AM PDT

A new duck hospital is part of a broad community effort to help waterfowl experiencing a massive avian botulism outbreak in the Klamath Basin.

Ducks Unlimited is partnering with BirdAlly X to curb the spread of botulism in the Klamath Basin National Wildlife Refuge. Conditions in the region are improving through the partnership, which includes Tribal Nations and federal partners. Ducks Unlimited Regional Biologist Amelia Raquel joins the Exchange to discuss.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning print journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a multimedia certificate from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, she is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
