Weds 9:40 | Ducks Unlimited opens a new duck hospital

A new duck hospital is part of a broad community effort to help waterfowl experiencing a massive avian botulism outbreak in the Klamath Basin.

Ducks Unlimited is partnering with BirdAlly X to curb the spread of botulism in the Klamath Basin National Wildlife Refuge. Conditions in the region are improving through the partnership, which includes Tribal Nations and federal partners. Ducks Unlimited Regional Biologist Amelia Raquel joins the Exchange to discuss.