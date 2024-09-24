Weds 9:25 | Grants Pass School District opens a new Adult Community Transition Building

School districts are important to the communities they serve. Not only because of student academics, sports and social events, but schools also support of community health and wellbeing.

Grants Pass School District has opened a new Adult Community Transition (ACT) program that will be used to help young adults in the community and teens struggling with the transition into adult society.

The ACT program, which serves individuals aged 18 to 21, is designed to support young adults who have completed high school but require additional guidance in preparing for adulthood.