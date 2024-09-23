Tues 9:40 | Crescent City Surf Competition & Festival

Watching wipeouts will be one of the many activities for fans at the Crescent City Classic Longboard Competition and Festival on Sept. 28-29 at South Beach in Crescent City, CA. The competition and festival is produced by the Redwood Parks Conservancy (RPC) as a fundraiser to support essential projects in the redwood parks and public lands. Kurtis Shaul, Event & Community Engagement Director ar RPC will join the Exchange along with Dillon Cleavenger, the North Coast Junior Lifeguards Program Coordinator.