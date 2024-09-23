© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Outdoors, Leisure and Sports
The Jefferson Exchange

Tues 9:40 | Crescent City Surf Competition & Festival

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published September 23, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT
Crescent City Longboard Festival
/
Crescent City Longboard Festival

Watching wipeouts will be one of the many activities for fans at the Crescent City Classic Longboard Competition and Festival on Sept. 28-29 at South Beach in Crescent City, CA. The competition and festival is produced by the Redwood Parks Conservancy (RPC) as a fundraiser to support essential projects in the redwood parks and public lands. Kurtis Shaul, Event & Community Engagement Director ar RPC will join the Exchange along with Dillon Cleavenger, the North Coast Junior Lifeguards Program Coordinator.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning print journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a multimedia certificate from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, she is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
