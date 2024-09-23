Tues 9:25 | A new mental health fund helps local students

© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Children and Family
The Jefferson Exchange

A new mental health fund helps local students

Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published September 23, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT
Ashland High School
Erik Neumann
/
JPR
Ashland High School

The effects of the pandemic and the Almeda Fire are still impacting the children in the Rogue Valley. A new Lang Family Mental Health Fund will support the mental health of students in the Ashland, Talent, and Phoenix communities.

Diane Berry, a student counselor and child development specialist with the Ashland School District, joins the Exchange to discuss the challenges students face in dealing with the simultaneous impact of both a global pandemic and the worst wildfire in southern Oregon history.

