Tues 9:25 | A new mental health fund helps local students

The effects of the pandemic and the Almeda Fire are still impacting the children in the Rogue Valley. A new Lang Family Mental Health Fund will support the mental health of students in the Ashland, Talent, and Phoenix communities.

Diane Berry, a student counselor and child development specialist with the Ashland School District, joins the Exchange to discuss the challenges students face in dealing with the simultaneous impact of both a global pandemic and the worst wildfire in southern Oregon history.