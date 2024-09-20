© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301
Environment, Energy and Transportation
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | Pollinator Pals helps kids learn about the Rogue Valley bioregion

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published September 20, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT
Jon Sullivan
/
Wikimedia/Public Domain

Pollinator Project of the Rogue Valley (PPRV) produces a Pollinator Pals program that works with students throughout the Rogue Valley to connect them with native plants and pollinators in the Southern Oregon Bioregion.

Pollinator Pals develops hands-on lessons and activities developed in accordance with Oregon Science Standards. Kristina Lefever, President of the Pollinator Project and Pollinator Pals education coordinator Ethan Robison, join the exchange. PPRV has a Fall Native Plant Sale on Sunday, Oct 6 from 10am to 2pm.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning print journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a multimedia certificate from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, she is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
