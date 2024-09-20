Mon 9 AM | Pollinator Pals helps kids learn about the Rogue Valley bioregion

Pollinator Project of the Rogue Valley (PPRV) produces a Pollinator Pals program that works with students throughout the Rogue Valley to connect them with native plants and pollinators in the Southern Oregon Bioregion.

Pollinator Pals develops hands-on lessons and activities developed in accordance with Oregon Science Standards. Kristina Lefever, President of the Pollinator Project and Pollinator Pals education coordinator Ethan Robison, join the exchange. PPRV has a Fall Native Plant Sale on Sunday, Oct 6 from 10am to 2pm.