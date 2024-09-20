Mon 9:25 | "How to Raise a Citizen" is a how-to guide for parents

Lindsey Cormack is the author of "How to Raise a Citizen: And Why It's Up to You to Do It." She joins the Exchange to discuss the increasingly sparse civic knowledge and widespread dread of politics spreading across the nation.

Lindsey Cormack provides important information for parents, educators and anyone else interested in civic participation. Her book provides a how-to process for engaging in participatory democracy and teaching children to do likewise. She explains why schools can no longer be the sites of civic education that they used to be, and why it is important for civic education to happen at home.