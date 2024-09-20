© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9:25 | "How to Raise a Citizen" is a how-to guide for parents

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published September 20, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT
How to Raise a Citizen: And Why It's Up to You to Do It" by Lindsey Cormack
The Politics Guys
/
The Politics Guys and Wiley Publishing
How to Raise a Citizen: And Why It's Up to You to Do It" by Lindsey Cormack

Lindsey Cormack is the author of "How to Raise a Citizen: And Why It's Up to You to Do It." She joins the Exchange to discuss the increasingly sparse civic knowledge and widespread dread of politics spreading across the nation.

Lindsey Cormack provides important information for parents, educators and anyone else interested in civic participation. Her book provides a how-to process for engaging in participatory democracy and teaching children to do likewise. She explains why schools can no longer be the sites of civic education that they used to be, and why it is important for civic education to happen at home.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning print journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a multimedia certificate from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, she is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
