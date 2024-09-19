Fri 9:40 | The Age of Melt (and Mummies)

Science journalist and author Lisa Baril traveled the world studying ice and its effect on humans. In her new book, "THE AGE OF MELT: What Glaciers, Ice Mummies, and Ancient Artifacts Teach Us about Climate, Culture, and a Future without Ice," she explores the shifting view that humans have long held of glaciers—from fear, to awe, to conquest.

Baril begins with the story of Ötzi, a 5,000 year-old well-preserved ice mummy discovered in 1991 by a pair of European hikers in the Alps. She joins the Exchange to explain what scientists learned from their mummy.