Thurs 9:40 | Oregon Honey & Mead Festival

Edenvale Winery is hosting the Oregon Honey and Mead Festival on September 21 (10am to 5pm) as a fundraiser in support of the Cascade Girl Organization, whose mission is to educate people about food system pollinators of the Cascade region and their impact on planetary survival via science, culture and the arts.

Sharon Schmidt, president of Cascade Girls joins the Exchange. Festival attendees will learn about pollinators, botanical aspects of honey production, native plants and bees, research findings on honey bee health, youth involvement in tribal beekeeping, soil, seed, healthy flower forage and other components of habitat health.