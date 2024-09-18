© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Thurs 9:40 | Oregon Honey & Mead Festival

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published September 18, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT
Edenvale Winery is hosting the Oregon Honey and Mead Festival on September 21 (10am to 5pm) as a fundraiser in support of the Cascade Girl Organization, whose mission is to educate people about food system pollinators of the Cascade region and their impact on planetary survival via science, culture and the arts.

Sharon Schmidt, president of Cascade Girls joins the Exchange. Festival attendees will learn about pollinators, botanical aspects of honey production, native plants and bees, research findings on honey bee health, youth involvement in tribal beekeeping, soil, seed, healthy flower forage and other components of habitat health.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning print journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a multimedia certificate from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, she is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
