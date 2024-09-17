© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Politics & Government
The Jefferson Exchange

Weds 9 AM | Report: Returning Tribal Lands

By Milt Radford,
Natalie Golay
Published September 17, 2024 at 11:14 AM PDT
Landback report cover image
Salve California Salmon
Landback report cover image

A peer-reviewed special report on Land Return to Tribes in Northern California is now available to the public. The report is an outcome of the 2023 Northern California LandBack Symposium, which was hosted in partnership with CalPoly Humboldt’s Native American Studies Department.

A draft report was released at the conference and a period for peer review followed. This past summer, on the 5th anniversary of the state’s apology to California Native American peoples, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the state’s support for the return of over 2,800 acres of ancestral land to the Shasta Indian Nation.

This return of land is one of the largest in state history and part of the state’s ongoing efforts to right the historical wrongs committed against the Native communities of California. Regina Chichizola, Executive Director of Save California Salmon joins the Exchange.

Milt Radford
Natalie Golay
