The Jefferson Exchange

Weds 9:25 | Applegate's "Jacksaphine" Celebration

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published September 17, 2024 at 11:21 AM PDT

A Greater Applegate region will host a week-long fundraising series of events called "A Week in Jacksaphine Count(r)y." It runs from Sept 21-29th. The "Jacksaphine" moniker refers to the overlapping of the Applegate region across Jackson and Josephine counties.

The celebration is a reflection of the spirit of unity between the counties in the Applegate Valley. Megan Ferhman, Executive Director of A Greater Applegate joins the Exchange along with Christina Ammon, a former paraglider. A complete calendar of events is available here.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning print journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a multimedia certificate from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, she is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
