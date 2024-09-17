Weds 9:25 | Applegate's "Jacksaphine" Celebration

A Greater Applegate region will host a week-long fundraising series of events called "A Week in Jacksaphine Count(r)y." It runs from Sept 21-29th. The "Jacksaphine" moniker refers to the overlapping of the Applegate region across Jackson and Josephine counties.

The celebration is a reflection of the spirit of unity between the counties in the Applegate Valley. Megan Ferhman, Executive Director of A Greater Applegate joins the Exchange along with Christina Ammon, a former paraglider. A complete calendar of events is available here.

