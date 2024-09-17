© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Music, Arts & Culture
The Jefferson Exchange

Weds 9:40 | September Wine & Dine Festival in Jacksonville

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published September 17, 2024 at 11:38 AM PDT
Jacksonville Wine & Dine festival
Southern Oregon Magazine
/
Jacksonvillewine.com
Jacksonville Wine & Dine festival

The Jacksonville Wine & Dine Festival will be at Bigham Knoll in Jacksonville on Sept 21 from 1-6 pm.

Profits from the event will go to support the local projects by the Jacksonville Rotary, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library and the local police department.

The festival will feature 11 wineries and 11 restaurants along with live music from the bands Neon Velvet and the Danielle Kelly Soul Project. Chef Skye Elder and Delando Pegan, co-owners of Rellik Winery join the Exchange to offer insights.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning print journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a multimedia certificate from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, she is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
