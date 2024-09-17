Weds 9:40 | September Wine & Dine Festival in Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Wine & Dine Festival will be at Bigham Knoll in Jacksonville on Sept 21 from 1-6 pm.

Profits from the event will go to support the local projects by the Jacksonville Rotary, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library and the local police department.

The festival will feature 11 wineries and 11 restaurants along with live music from the bands Neon Velvet and the Danielle Kelly Soul Project. Chef Skye Elder and Delando Pegan, co-owners of Rellik Winery join the Exchange to offer insights.