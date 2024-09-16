Tues 9 AM | Ungoverning: The Politics of Chaos

Co-authors Russell Muirhead and Nancy Rosenblum trace the deliberate efforts to dismantle the capacity of government to do it work in their book, "Ungoverning: The Attack on the Administrative State and the Politics of Chaos."

Democracy depends on a government that can govern, and that requires what’s called administration. Ungoverning chronicles the reactionary movement that demands dismantling the administrative state. The demand is not for goals that can be met with policies or programs. When this demand is frustrated, as it must be, the result is an invitation to violence.