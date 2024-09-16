© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Politics & Government
The Jefferson Exchange

Tues 9 AM | Ungoverning: The Politics of Chaos

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published September 16, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT
Princeton University Press
/
Princeton University Press

Co-authors Russell Muirhead and Nancy Rosenblum trace the deliberate efforts to dismantle the capacity of government to do it work in their book, "Ungoverning: The Attack on the Administrative State and the Politics of Chaos."

Democracy depends on a government that can govern, and that requires what’s called administration. Ungoverning chronicles the reactionary movement that demands dismantling the administrative state. The demand is not for goals that can be met with policies or programs. When this demand is frustrated, as it must be, the result is an invitation to violence.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning print journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a multimedia certificate from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, she is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
