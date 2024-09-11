© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment, Energy and Transportation
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | Restoring Fire-Resilient Trees

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published September 11, 2024 at 10:45 AM PDT

In the remote reaches of northern California and a small section of southern Oregon is the Baker Cypress, a rare species of tree and cypress notable for its unique adaptation to fire—a characteristic that has ensured its survival through millennia of wildfire seasons.

However, the intensity and frequency of modern-day wildfires have pushed this species to the brink in some regions. Cal Poly Humboldt Forestry Professor Jeff Kane has teamed up with Ecologist Kyle Merriam and a team of students to reestablish the Baker Cypress in areas where it was nearly wiped out by the 2021 Dixie Fire.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
Mike Green
Mike Green is a host on the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning print journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a multimedia certificate from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, she is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
See stories by Natalie Golay