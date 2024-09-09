© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business and Labor
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tues 9:40 | Saving Local Media

By Erik Neumann,
Natalie Golay
Published September 9, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT

The news of the death of local media isn't exaggerated. More than half of the counties across the nation have limited access to local media and news deserts are numerous ... and spreading ... according to the Local New Initiative report produced by Northwestern University.

Every week at least two more local news media outlets are lost. The Oregon News Exploration Project (ONE) is doing the research needed to learn how best to support existing local media in targeted regions in Oregon and create sustainable local information ecosystems for communities at risk of becoming news deserts. Representatives of ONE join the Exchange to discuss.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
Erik Neumann
Erik Neumann is JPR's news director. He earned a master's degree from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism and joined JPR as a reporter in 2019 after working at NPR member station KUER in Salt Lake City.
See stories by Erik Neumann
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a multimedia certificate from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, she is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
See stories by Natalie Golay