Tues 9:40 | Saving Local Media

The news of the death of local media isn't exaggerated. More than half of the counties across the nation have limited access to local media and news deserts are numerous ... and spreading ... according to the Local New Initiative report produced by Northwestern University.

Every week at least two more local news media outlets are lost. The Oregon News Exploration Project (ONE) is doing the research needed to learn how best to support existing local media in targeted regions in Oregon and create sustainable local information ecosystems for communities at risk of becoming news deserts. Representatives of ONE join the Exchange to discuss.