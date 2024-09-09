© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Environment, Energy and Transportation
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:25 | Ensuring you and your loved ones are prepared for disasters

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published September 9, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT
Preparedness toolkit

Unfortunately, it is impossible to prevent natural disasters such as earthquakes or wildfires. But everyone can ensure that they are prepared for the worst impacts of these disasters, such as extended power outages or emergency evacuations.

And not only that, but we can all can talk with family and friends to ensure they are prepared as well. The JX will speak with FEMA about the best ways to help family and friends prepare and what is involved with preparation.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
