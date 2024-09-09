Tue 9:25 | Ensuring you and your loved ones are prepared for disasters
Unfortunately, it is impossible to prevent natural disasters such as earthquakes or wildfires. But everyone can ensure that they are prepared for the worst impacts of these disasters, such as extended power outages or emergency evacuations.
And not only that, but we can all can talk with family and friends to ensure they are prepared as well. The JX will speak with FEMA about the best ways to help family and friends prepare and what is involved with preparation.