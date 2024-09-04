Thurs 9 AM | Google seals controversial media deal with California legislature

© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Business and Labor
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Google seals controversial media deal with California legislature

By Mike Green
Published September 4, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai speaks at a Google I/O event in Mountain View, on May 14, 2024. California lawmakers are weighing a bill that would regulate powerful artificial intelligence systems but big tech companies, including Google, say the legislation would hamper innovation.
Jeff Chiu
/
AP Photo
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai speaks at a Google I/O event in Mountain View, on May 14, 2024. California lawmakers are weighing a bill that would regulate powerful artificial intelligence systems but big tech companies, including Google, say the legislation would hamper innovation.

A historic agreement between California lawmakers and Google will provide new funding for news outlets. Matt Pearce, president of Media Guild of the West. joins the Exchange.

The partnership will provide $175 million for local journalism across California and also fund an AI research program. News outlets report that the deal departs significantly from legislation promoted by both news publishers and media employee unions earlier in the year.

Mike Green
Mike Green is a host on the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning print journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
