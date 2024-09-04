© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wildfire
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:25 | Ongoing healing, four years on from Almeda

By Mike Green
Published September 4, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT
An orange Excavator. In the background is a construction site, with mobile homes being set up.
Roman Battaglia
/
JPR News
An excavator at Talent Mobile Estates in Southern Oregon, April 27, 2024. 77 new homes will be placed in the park, which was redesigned with the help of community members.

The aftermath of the Almeda fire led to a new wave of nonprofits to manage the devastating effects on the community. Four years on, healing is still ongoing, as are the efforts of these organizations.

This round-table discussion includes Rogue Food Unites, which has provided over two million meals in their nearly four years of operation, and Coalicion Fortaleza, which is working to build back neighborhoods. We also speak with Darby Ayers-Flood, mayor of the City of Talent.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
Mike Green
Mike Green is a host on the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning print journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green