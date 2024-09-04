Thu 9:25 | Ongoing healing, four years on from Almeda

The aftermath of the Almeda fire led to a new wave of nonprofits to manage the devastating effects on the community. Four years on, healing is still ongoing, as are the efforts of these organizations.

This round-table discussion includes Rogue Food Unites, which has provided over two million meals in their nearly four years of operation, and Coalicion Fortaleza, which is working to build back neighborhoods. We also speak with Darby Ayers-Flood, mayor of the City of Talent.