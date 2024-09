Wed 9:25 | Oregon's regional universities form international partnership

Four regional universities in Oregon signed an MOU to form a regional coalition of university partners engaged in an international teacher-student exchange program with Wenzao University in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. Dr. Nagi Naganathan, president of Oregon Institute of Technology, joins the Exchange.

The exchange will cultivate the growth of cross-disciplinary and cross cultural international talent. Participating Oregon universities are: Southern Oregon University, Western Oregon University, Eastern Oregon University and Oregon Technical Institute.