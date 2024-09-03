Wed 9:09 | Nonprofit David's Chair brings the outdoors to people with disabilities
David's Chair is a nonprofit that provides mobility aids free of charge for people with disabilities to access the outdoors. Kirk Mickelsen, Director of Fundraising and Development, joins the Exchange.
David's Chair also hosts events called excursions at various locations throughout the year. Excursions are designed to allow a person with mobility challenges to attend an event at a scheduled location and time and use one of our track chairs without needing to transport it.