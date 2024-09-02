© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Politics & Government
The Jefferson Exchange

Tues 9 AM | FTC Warning: Impersonation scams on the rise

By Mike Green
Published September 2, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT

Over the last few years, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has seen a significant increase in government scammers targeting people for cash payments. In just the first quarter of 2024, people reported paying government impersonation scammers $20 million dollars in cash.

Last year, $2.7B was lost to impersonation scams, and with new technology have become increasingly more complicated. We talk with Jennifer Tourje, Asst Director of the FTC's regional office in Seattle about what to do to avoid being victimized and what to do if you've been scammed.

Mike Green
Mike Green is a host on the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning print journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
