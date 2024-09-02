Tues 9 AM | FTC Warning: Impersonation scams on the rise

Over the last few years, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has seen a significant increase in government scammers targeting people for cash payments. In just the first quarter of 2024, people reported paying government impersonation scammers $20 million dollars in cash.

Last year, $2.7B was lost to impersonation scams, and with new technology have become increasingly more complicated. We talk with Jennifer Tourje, Asst Director of the FTC's regional office in Seattle about what to do to avoid being victimized and what to do if you've been scammed.