Mon 9:25 | A humorist's look at US history

Maybe being the daughter of a former member of Congress helped Alexandra Petri develop a sense of humor. She uses it to great effect in her regular columns in the Washington Post, and gets a much bigger field to play on (the whole United States) in her take on the country's past.

It's a big country, so it's a big book: Alexandra Petri's US History: Important American Documents (I Made Up). From the founding fathers arguing about a narrative arc for the Federalist Papers to Dick Nixon's un-deleted expletives, there's plenty to enjoy. That includes some documents NOT made up by the author, but which definitely add to the weirdness. Alexandra stops by to talk about her take on our history.

