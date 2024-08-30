© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Politics & Government
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9:25 | A humorist's look at US history

By Geoffrey Riley,
Angela Decker
Published August 30, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT

Maybe being the daughter of a former member of Congress helped Alexandra Petri develop a sense of humor. She uses it to great effect in her regular columns in the Washington Post, and gets a much bigger field to play on (the whole United States) in her take on the country's past.

It's a big country, so it's a big book: Alexandra Petri's US History: Important American Documents (I Made Up). From the founding fathers arguing about a narrative arc for the Federalist Papers to Dick Nixon's un-deleted expletives, there's plenty to enjoy. That includes some documents NOT made up by the author, but which definitely add to the weirdness. Alexandra stops by to talk about her take on our history.

The Jefferson Exchange
Geoffrey Riley
Geoffrey Riley is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism and has hosted the Jefferson Exchange on JPR since 2009.
Angela Decker
Angela Decker is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange.
