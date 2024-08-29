© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:40 | Rogue Valley live music calendar with Josh Gross

By Josh Gross,
Geoffrey Riley
Published August 29, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT
September marks an end to summer and a start to the fall music season around the region. Musician/author/music critic Josh Gross peruses the September calendar for some of the musical highlights, compiling them for our regular visit with Josh Gross in Rogue Sounds.

Listen for samples of sounds both familiar and fresh. Here's the list for this month:

DOGSTAR at Britt on 9/7
JIMMY’S CHICKEN SHACK at the Rogue Theater in Grants Pass September 14
SUMMER COLDS at Johnny B’s in Medford on 9/20
A Collective Subconscious at The Dip on 9/21
GABLE PRICE AND FRIENDS at THE DIP on 9/26

Josh Gross
Josh Gross is a writer, performer, and multimedia journalist native to Southern Oregon. He's a regular guest on JPR talking about local music taking place in the region.
Geoffrey Riley
Geoffrey Riley is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism and has hosted the Jefferson Exchange on JPR since 2009. He's been a broadcaster in the Rogue Valley for more than 35 years, working in both television and radio.
