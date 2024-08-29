Fri 9:40 | Rogue Valley live music calendar with Josh Gross

September marks an end to summer and a start to the fall music season around the region. Musician/author/music critic Josh Gross peruses the September calendar for some of the musical highlights, compiling them for our regular visit with Josh Gross in Rogue Sounds.

Listen for samples of sounds both familiar and fresh. Here's the list for this month:

DOGSTAR at Britt on 9/7

JIMMY’S CHICKEN SHACK at the Rogue Theater in Grants Pass September 14

SUMMER COLDS at Johnny B’s in Medford on 9/20

A Collective Subconscious at The Dip on 9/21

GABLE PRICE AND FRIENDS at THE DIP on 9/26