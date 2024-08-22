Oregon Senator Wyden talks about taxing billionaires and 'fair share'

The conventions are over, and now the election campaign season hits full throttle. Economic issues got a lot of mention at both of the major party national conventions, with the Democrats mentioning multiple times that they will seek legislation raising income tax rates on the most wealthy Americans.

Oregon Senator Ron Wyden is at the center of that kind of activity, since he chairs the Finance Committee in the Senate. He took some time away from the Democratic Convention in Chicago to share his thoughts on what billionaires paying "their fair share" might look like in law.