© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Oregon Senator Wyden talks about taxing billionaires and 'fair share'

By Geoffrey Riley
Published August 22, 2024 at 11:36 AM PDT
FILE - Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., speaks during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on Oct. 19, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
MANDEL NGAN
/
AP
FILE - Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., speaks during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on Oct. 19, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

The conventions are over, and now the election campaign season hits full throttle. Economic issues got a lot of mention at both of the major party national conventions, with the Democrats mentioning multiple times that they will seek legislation raising income tax rates on the most wealthy Americans.

Oregon Senator Ron Wyden is at the center of that kind of activity, since he chairs the Finance Committee in the Senate. He took some time away from the Democratic Convention in Chicago to share his thoughts on what billionaires paying "their fair share" might look like in law.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange Appfeed
Stay Connected
Geoffrey Riley
Geoffrey Riley is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism and has hosted the Jefferson Exchange on JPR since 2009. He's been a broadcaster in the Rogue Valley for more than 35 years, working in both television and radio.
See stories by Geoffrey Riley