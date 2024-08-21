© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
Environment, Energy and Transportation
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | Regional film tells the story of Shasta County water shutoff in drought

By Angela Decker,
Geoffrey RileyMike Green
Published August 21, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT
Collective Eye Films

It's a story as old as the west and as recent as the last drought: a fight over water allocations when there's not much water, period.

In the summer of 2022, the Anderson-Cottonwood Irrigation District south of Redding got just a fraction of its normal allotment of Sacramento River water. The story is told in the film "ACID Canal" by local film producer T.L. Greene. He and director Tyler Faires talk about the water shutoff and the reaction to it.

By the way, it's not as corrosive as it sounds: ACID stands for Anderson-Cottonwood Irrigation District.

Angela Decker
Angela Decker is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a long history as a print journalist and is a part-time poet. She's the mother of two hungry teens and too many pets.
Geoffrey Riley
Geoffrey Riley is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism and has hosted the Jefferson Exchange on JPR since 2009. He's been a broadcaster in the Rogue Valley for more than 35 years, working in both television and radio.
Mike Green
Mike Green is a host on the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning print journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
