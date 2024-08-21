Thu 9:25 | Josephine County nonprofit chapter plans to build dozens of beds for kids

The growth of free meal programs at public schools comes from the knowledge that children do not learn well when they're hungry. Or sleepy, for that matter.

The national nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace works on that issue, providing beds for kids who otherwise sleep on floors or couches or chairs. And the chapter serving Josephine County and Glendale just landed a grant that will allow a major building party, what SHP calls the “Bunks Across America Bed Build of 2024”.

AllCare Health provided the grant; the information about what it will do is provided by SHP local president Nathan Olson and local community advisory council vice-chair Andy Coye.