Politics & Government
The Jefferson Exchange

The past and the future of the Democratic Party

By Angela Decker,
The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published August 20, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT
Wikimedia Commons

The last fifteen years have been a time of great upheaval from the Democratic Party.

The story in The Truce begins in 2008, when factions in the party furrowed amidst the tumultuous primary between progressive Barack Obama and centrist Hillary Clinton. These factions deepened amidst the 2016 and 2020 elections in both presidential primaries and Congress.

Charlie Zimmermann sits down with political reporter Luppe Luppen to discuss the history of the Democratic Party and what we might expect from the future.

The Jefferson Exchange Appfeed
Angela Decker
Angela Decker is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a long history as a print journalist and is a part-time poet. She's the mother of two hungry teens and too many pets.
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
