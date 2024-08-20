The past and the future of the Democratic Party

The last fifteen years have been a time of great upheaval from the Democratic Party.

The story in The Truce begins in 2008, when factions in the party furrowed amidst the tumultuous primary between progressive Barack Obama and centrist Hillary Clinton. These factions deepened amidst the 2016 and 2020 elections in both presidential primaries and Congress.

Charlie Zimmermann sits down with political reporter Luppe Luppen to discuss the history of the Democratic Party and what we might expect from the future.