Music, Arts & Culture
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Music on a grand scale: SOU celebrates its pipe organ

By Geoffrey Riley,
Angela Decker
Published August 19, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT
Margaret Evans at the controls of the pipe organ.
courtesy photo
/
Southern Oregon University
Margaret Evans at the controls of the pipe organ.

We can play music on our phones now. Not recorded music... we can MAKE music with apps on our hand-held gadgets.

Now contrast that with a pipe organ, a musical instrument that takes up an entire wall of a large room. Southern Oregon University owns a pipe organ, and is making plans to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the instrument's installation, on August 23rd.

Margaret Evans, Professor Emeritus of Music at SOU, and the organ's principal player over the years, visits with details of what it's like to play such a machine.

Geoffrey Riley
Geoffrey Riley is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism and has hosted the Jefferson Exchange on JPR since 2009. He's been a broadcaster in the Rogue Valley for more than 35 years, working in both television and radio.
Angela Decker
Angela Decker is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a long history as a print journalist and is a part-time poet. She's the mother of two hungry teens and too many pets.
