Music on a grand scale: SOU celebrates its pipe organ

We can play music on our phones now. Not recorded music... we can MAKE music with apps on our hand-held gadgets.

Now contrast that with a pipe organ, a musical instrument that takes up an entire wall of a large room. Southern Oregon University owns a pipe organ, and is making plans to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the instrument's installation, on August 23rd.

Margaret Evans, Professor Emeritus of Music at SOU, and the organ's principal player over the years, visits with details of what it's like to play such a machine.