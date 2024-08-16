Mon 9 AM | SOU economist leads research into transgender youth issues

America is arguing itself blue in the face over transgender people. And there's a particular focus on the people who decide when they're young that their identities do not correspond with the sex organs they got at birth.

Some research can only help, and a Southern Oregon University economist is the lead author on a recently published article on the subject. Travis Campbell and his team explored gender identity milestones in young people, and one of the major takeaways is that a supportive family is a major help in maintaining mental health. Dr. Campbell talks about the research with JPR's Jane Vaughan.