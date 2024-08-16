Mon 9 AM | SOU economist leads research into transgender youth issues

© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Children and Family
SOU economist leads research into transgender youth issues

Published August 16, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT
Southern Oregon University Economics Professor Travis Campbell
Travis Campbell
Southern Oregon University
Southern Oregon University Economics Professor Travis Campbell

America is arguing itself blue in the face over transgender people. And there's a particular focus on the people who decide when they're young that their identities do not correspond with the sex organs they got at birth.

Some research can only help, and a Southern Oregon University economist is the lead author on a recently published article on the subject. Travis Campbell and his team explored gender identity milestones in young people, and one of the major takeaways is that a supportive family is a major help in maintaining mental health. Dr. Campbell talks about the research with JPR's Jane Vaughan.

