Mon 9:25 | Book explores canyon-like gap between white and Black wealth

Co-authors Louise Story and Ebony Reed connect the dots of racial inequities ingrained in today's economy with historical records that reveal how the U.S. economy was established on a foundation of systemic racism. In their new book, "15 Cents on the Dollar," the authors offer research and data that reveal the wealth of the average Black American family amounts to .15 cents for every dollar of wealth owned by the average White family.

In an interview with Mike Green, the authors unfold the story of America's economic past through present-day experiences of a handful of Black people whose lives and families have been shaped by the systemic inequities we all inherited.