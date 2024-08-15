© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | Fires and Broke Fire Districts

By JPR News Team
Published August 15, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT

The Boise fire rages near the City of Orleans, California while the Jackson County First District in Talent, Oregon faces bankruptcy. JPR reporters provide a status update during their roundtable discussion of the top news they're working on this week.

In more money problems, Southern Oregon University President announces a plan to sell campus property to cover a budget shortfall created by unexpected technical difficulties in the rollout of the new FAFSA. And the City of Eureka has a mystery developer.

JPR News Team
News reporting team for Jefferson Public Radio.
