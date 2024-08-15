Fri 9:40 | Fight! Fight! Fight! (But safely!)

Audiences may be forgiven for assuming fight scenes in plays are real, considering that actors do an excellent job of bringing them to life. In reality, fight scenes are meticulously choreographed and repeatedly practiced to ensure safety, and to ensure the fights come across as realistically as possible. That task requires a dedicated fight choreographer.

In this edition of the Creative Way, Vanessa Finney sits down with the fight choreographer from OSF's production of Macbeth, Rocio Mendez. They also discuss Rocio's role as an intimacy director on Jane Eyre, and some of the innovative ways OSF is working to tell stories in completely new ways.