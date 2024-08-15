Fri 9:25 | Bugs or heat? It's an exciting time of year for gardeners

August started rather like July: hot, very hot. If you keep a garden, do not be surprised if your plants respond to the heat by snoozing. It takes a lot of energy for a tomato plant to set fruit in really hot weather, just for one example. We take up other issues of gardening at this time of year, in a new edition of Garden for Life.

Grace Florjancic, who coordinates the Master Gardener program in Jackson County, returns for more answers to our questions about how to make things grow well, and what to do when they don't. The segment is recorded, but includes questions listeners sent previously. Get your question in now for the next segment, by dashing off a note to: JX@jeffnet.org.