Wed 9 AM | New Measure 110 boss at OHA

Ballot measure 110 sailed to victory in Oregon, but getting it to work as intended--to reduce drug penalties and increase drug treatment--has met with challenges, complaints, and legislative revisions.

Oregon Health Authority just named Abbey Stamp Executive Director of OHA's Measure 110 program. She will oversee implementation of Measure 110 and the Behavioral Health Division's collaboration with statewide service networks to expand services fo people actively seeking help and recovery options.

The Oversight & Accountability Council will hold a public meeting on Aug 14 while the next Measure 110 rules hearing will be held on Aug 16.