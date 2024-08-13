Tue 9:25 | The Talent Food Project seeks a new home

The Talent Food Project organizes bimonthly food drives and distributes the food to locals in need. They recently lost access to their storage space in the Talent Town Hall following an electrical fire. They are ready to resume food drives, but urgently need a storage space to allow them to continue feeding the public.

We'll speak with food project volunteer Judy Richards about what they need and how folks can help. The Talent Food Pantry's website is down, but it has an active Facebook Page.

