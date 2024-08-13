© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Food and Agriculture
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:25 | The Talent Food Project seeks a new home

Published August 12, 2024 at 10:33 AM PDT
The ACCESS food pantry has been run out of Talent's old Town Hall. A fire caused the building to be shut down for renovations.
James Kelley
The Talent Food Project organizes bimonthly food drives and distributes the food to locals in need. They recently lost access to their storage space in the Talent Town Hall following an electrical fire. They are ready to resume food drives, but urgently need a storage space to allow them to continue feeding the public.

We'll speak with food project volunteer Judy Richards about what they need and how folks can help. The Talent Food Pantry's website is down, but it has an active Facebook Page.

