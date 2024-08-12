© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Food and Agriculture
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Dairy industry addresses the cow methane issue on a large scale

By Geoffrey Riley,
Angela Decker
Published August 12, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT
Northwest dairy cattle eat rations out of a feed bunk.
Karla Salp
/
Washington State Department Of Agriculture
Northwest dairy cattle eat rations out of a feed bunk.

People and their activities take the vast majority of the blame for the accumulation of greenhouse gases that warm the planet. But people are not the only culprits. Cows get some of the blame, too. Burps from Bossie and her sisters release large amounts of methane, and methane is a potent greenhouse gas, more potent than carbon dioxide.

An environmental group got together with some of the major players in the dairy business to address the issue, leading to the creation of the Dairy Methane Action Alliance. The Environmental Defense Fund is the instigator for the alliance, and EDF's Katie Anderson lays out the details of the alliance and its methane-curbing goals.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange Appfeed
Stay Connected
Geoffrey Riley
Geoffrey Riley is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism and has hosted the Jefferson Exchange on JPR since 2009. He's been a broadcaster in the Rogue Valley for more than 35 years, working in both television and radio.
See stories by Geoffrey Riley
Angela Decker
Angela Decker is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a long history as a print journalist and is a part-time poet. She's the mother of two hungry teens and too many pets.
See stories by Angela Decker