Dairy industry addresses the cow methane issue on a large scale

People and their activities take the vast majority of the blame for the accumulation of greenhouse gases that warm the planet. But people are not the only culprits. Cows get some of the blame, too. Burps from Bossie and her sisters release large amounts of methane, and methane is a potent greenhouse gas, more potent than carbon dioxide.

An environmental group got together with some of the major players in the dairy business to address the issue, leading to the creation of the Dairy Methane Action Alliance. The Environmental Defense Fund is the instigator for the alliance, and EDF's Katie Anderson lays out the details of the alliance and its methane-curbing goals.

