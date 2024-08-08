Fri 9:25 | Uncovering the Secrets of Ancient Egypt

Ancient Egypt was one of the longest-lasting civilizations, spanning more than 3,000 years. That gives modern researchers of ancient Egypt, called Egyptologists, a lot to study.

In this edition of Underground History, host Chelsea Rose of the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropologyspeaks with Dr. Arto Belekdanian, an Egyptologist with a penchant for public history. They discuss misconceptions about Ancient Egypt, the field of Egyptology, and more.

