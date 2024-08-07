Thu 9:40 | Prepare to Lose Power

Most of us are totally dependent upon power, the electric kind. And when it goes away, even for a minute, an hour or a day, it can create chaos in our lives. Out of four major sectors in society residential, industrial, commercial and transportation, EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) data show that the residential sector consumes the most electricity, at nearly 40%.

So what should we do when the power goes out? We'll talk with Kandi Young of the Oregon Public Utility Commission on how to prepare for the inevitable.