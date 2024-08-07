© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment, Energy and Transportation
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:40 | Prepare to Lose Power

By Mike Green,
Angela DeckerGeoffrey Riley
Published August 7, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT

Most of us are totally dependent upon power, the electric kind. And when it goes away, even for a minute, an hour or a day, it can create chaos in our lives. Out of four major sectors in society residential, industrial, commercial and transportation, EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) data show that the residential sector consumes the most electricity, at nearly 40%.

So what should we do when the power goes out? We'll talk with Kandi Young of the Oregon Public Utility Commission on how to prepare for the inevitable.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
Mike Green
See stories by Mike Green
Angela Decker
Angela Decker is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a long history as a print journalist and is a part-time poet. She's the mother of two hungry teens and too many pets.
See stories by Angela Decker
Geoffrey Riley
Geoffrey Riley is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism and has hosted the Jefferson Exchange on JPR since 2009. He's been a broadcaster in the Rogue Valley for more than 35 years, working in both television and radio.
See stories by Geoffrey Riley